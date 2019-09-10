Businessman of the Year: Jefferson Ovalle

Jefferson was born in Colombia and came to the United States 20 years ago.

Beginnings in Charlotte were very difficult. He didn’t speak English and he needed time to adapt to the Charlotte culture. He worked in whatever job he could find: Cooking or washing dishes at a restaurants and many other jobs. When he improved his English a little he was able to get jobs at companies such as Coca-Cola, Black & Decker and United Dominion. One day he decided to switch to the construction industry and opened Genesis Construction of the Carolinas Inc. in 2006 .

He was offering residential construction services and was doing well until the 2008 collapse of the economy left him out of business.

He believes this was the hardest lesson he has learned in his life. It was heart-breaking to lose everything: his company, his home, his income. He cried for a while and went back to doing whatever job came along to support his family. In 2013 he decided to switch his business to commercial contracting, developed a winning team to help him and his company started to grow.

Today he operates his company with the help of 14 full time employees and 40 subcontractors.

His company was featured in the Business Journal as one of the 50 fastest growing companies in Charlotte and in Entrepreneur magazine as one of the 360 fastest growing companies in the country.

In 2019 he estimates annual revenues in the amount of 2.5 million.

Jefferson is married to his best friend Fiorella and they have two daughters Sophia 6 and Elise 4.