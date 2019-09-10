Businesswoman of the Year: Sandra Valencia Voci

Sandra was born in Colombia. She worked in the banking industry to help support her college education until she graduated from the University of Bogota Jorge Tadeo Lozano, with a degree in Marketing and Advertising. She continued her banking career after college and with this job she moved to many South American countries until she decided to move to the US 24 years ago.

Life was not easy for her in the US. Having to learn to speak English, raise two small children and adapt to the American culture was tough to say the least. Every day was full of challenges but she was determined to make things work for the best.

Despite the difficulties this hard working, intelligent and entrepreneurial woman has been able to own several businesses.

Music and art have been a constant in her life since she was a child. She polished her love for art and transformed herself into an interior designer and fine art connoisseur, which allowed her for have her own art and decoration business for many years. As such she had the opportunity to design local restaurants and homes here in Charlotte.

She saw the opportunity and around 2002 she opened her own commercial and residential cleaning business giving employment to more than 25 people. She operated this business very successfully for 15 years until she sold it three years ago to dedicate her time and energy to her new business Valencia Voci Medical Aesthetics and Wellness, to provide her clients with Professional, high tech skin care, body contouring and wellness.

In only three years she has been able to develop a very successful business, with revenues in 2018 of more than 250,000 and projected revenues for 2019 in excess of 350,000. Well done Sandrita.

Sandra is married to Dr. Vincent Voci, a well-known Plastic Surgeon in Charlotte. She has two grown children.