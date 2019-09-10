Community Service Person of the Year: Wendy Mateo-Pascual

Wendy Mateo-Pascual is the founder and Principal Consultant of Crossways Consulting, a firm focused on Empowering and Connecting people and communities. She is originally from the Dominican Republic and has lived in the Charlotte area since 2003 .

She received a bachelor’s degree in journalism and social communication from the Autonomy University of Santo Domingo and a post-graduate degree in Community Development from Pontifical Catholic University. She is currently in her first year of her Graduate Certificate in Urban Management at UNC Charlotte.

Wendy is a community leader skilled in non-profit organizations, leadership development, civic engagement, women empowerment, immigrant integration, and networking building.

Her passion for social change and community transformation had driven her to participate in hundreds of community initiatives in the Dominican Republic and here in the Charlotte Region.

She is the Co-founder of Camino Community Center in Charlotte and served as Executive Director for ten years. In that role, she was instrumental in developing the Bethesda Health Center a free health clinic and related programs focused on promoting health and wellness. And the You Are Not Alone a community mental health treatment and education program for low-income Latino immigrants.

She is also Co-founder of University City Family Zone, The Latino Clergy Faith and Health Coalition and El Puente Hispano in Concord.

She is the Chair of the Latino Civic Engagement Committee, Community Council Member of Green Light Fund Charlotte, creator and facilitator of the Latino Civic Engagement Program and Co-creator with Civic Canvas of the Close the Gap-Latino Leadership Development Program.

Wendy has been married to her best friend and supporter Eliseo Pascual for 21 years, and they have three smart and energetic boys.