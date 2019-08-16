The sleeping giant continues to snore – How to awaken the Latino vote

The Latino population in the United States reached a record 59.9 million in 2018 , according to recent Census data. This represents 1.2 million more Latinos than in 2017 More than half of Latinos may be eligible to vote, more than twice as many as in 2000 This means that one in 10 voters in the United States is Latino. Despite this, the level of electoral participation is one of the lowest compared to other communities. What is the reason for this?

First, it is important to review some data. According to an analysis published in January by the Pew Research Center , for the first time Latinos are on their way to becoming the largest racial or ethnic minority group of potential voters who will participate in a presidential election. By 2020 some 32 million Latinos will be eligible to vote, more than the 30 million African-American voters or the 11 million Asian voters.

Pew projects that Latinos will make up approximately 13.3 of the entire electorate in 2020 . In 2016 Latinos made up 11.9 of the electorate.

White voters will continue to be the majority of the electorate with 66.7, but Latino and Asian growth means that by the 2020 presidential elections approximately one third of eligible voters will be non-white.

However, having a larger number of potential voters does not mean they will go to the polls. In recent elections, African-American voters were more likely than Latinos to vote, according to the Pew report.

The number of Latinos who did not vote, in fact, is more than the number of those who did vote in every presidential election since 1996 40.4 of all Latino voters cast their vote in 2018 during the midterm elections, which was progress if we consider that in 2014 only 27 of all Latino voters participated. However, the reality is that six out of 10 Latinos did not go to the polls. In contrast, 57.5 of all white voters cast their vote in 2018 while in the African-American community this figure was 51.4.

The growing number of Latinos eligible to vote are mainly young people born in the United States who have turned 18. This is a blessing and a curse, since historically young people have very low rates of voter registration and participation.

It is understandable that there is a certain distrust of the political class, but what should never be justified is apathy. Many young people think that the future is in someone else’s hands, and they prefer to engage in other activities or distractions. If you have a young voter in your home, it is your duty to educate this person about his or her civic duties. If you do not know how the system works, visit the Carolina Board of Elections website . There you will find a complete guide on to register and the dates to vote.