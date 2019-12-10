La Noticia establishes important national alliances

2019 has been a year filled with numerous achievements for La Noticia The Spanish-Language Newspaper. From a record number of national awards to a series of local and national alliances, with great joy and pride La Noticia has lifted our Latino community in North Carolina into the national arena. Below is a brief review of some of these milestones.

CJC

On March 14 , the Solutions Journalism Network launched the Charlotte Journalism Collaborative (CJC), a partnership of six renowned media companies and other local institutions. The goal of this collaboration is to investigate and report news with a primary focus on solutions to community problems, in this case, access to affordable housing.

The CJC, supported by funds from the Knight Foundation, began publishing informative content about affordable housing. The objective is to encourage dialogue on this issue and to raise awareness about the social impact that this crisis is generating so that practical solutions can be reached in both the city’s public and private spheres.

CJC members include: La Noticia, The Charlotte Observer, WCNC-TV, QCity Metro, WFAE 90.7FM, and QNotes, as well as the James L. Knight School of Communication at Queens University of Charlotte, the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library, and Free Press, a community-engagement organization.

Awards

On October 25 , La Noticia was named the most awarded Spanish-language print media outlet in the United States. In the last edition of the José Martí Awards, presented at the annual convention of the National Association of Hispanic Publications ( NAHP ), we received 35 national awards, including 11 gold awards.

It should be noted that La Noticia has the most awarded editorial content in the entire country, with 15 José Martí Awards for its articles. Our content is original; we do not depend on news agencies to fill space because we respect the intelligence of our readers and the confidence of our intelligent sponsors.

Google

The Google News Initiative launched an innovation challenge for local newsrooms across North America. 269 applications from 44 states and provinces were received. After a rigorous review, a round of interviews, and a final selection process, on October 25 the winners were announced. There were 34 winning projects in 17 states and provinces that were chosen to receive funds totaling $5.8 million. Among the winners, representing North Carolina and as the only Spanish-language media outlet, is La Noticia.

With the support of the Google News Initiative, La Noticia, which serves the Latino community in North Carolina, will create an open-source platform that will allow readers to share about their own family and community celebrations.

Report for America

On December 2 , the national Report for America ( RFA ) initiative announced that it will place 250 reporters in 164 newsrooms throughout the country. La Noticia is the only Spanish-language media outlet in the Carolinas to have been selected for this program, which will allow two reporters to join our team.

La Noticia is one of five (non-daily) newspapers from across the country to receive this support, and it is one of four Spanish-language media outlets nationwide (including Puerto Rico) to have been selected.

The future