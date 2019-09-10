Non-Latin Person Most Supportive of the Latino Community of the Year: Carolyn Rodd

Carolyn has served as a bilingual principal in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools for the past 10 years at three different schools. She is entering her second year leading Collinswood Language Academy, a nationally recognized, kindergarten through 8th grade, dual-language school with the mission of celebrating world cultures and embracing diversity through two languages.

She is passionate about bilingual education as a vehicle for education reform and a way to equalize educational opportunities for all students. She is a beacon of hope for her 800 students, 60 of whom are Latinos and who get their education 50 in English and 50 in Spanish.

She believes that one of the reasons why her students are so successful is because Collinswood offers them a safe place where they can learn to feel confident about who they are.

Carolyn holds a masters degrees in Social Work from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a masters in Educational Leadership from Winthrop University. She earned a graduate certificate from East Carolina University in Dual-Language.

Carolyn has served on the board of managers for the Harris YMCA and was a member of the founding board of Tri It For Life, a local nonprofit that mentors women to do sprint triathlons. She herself is an athlete who completed the Ironman Chattanooga in September 2018 . She loves soccer. Throughout her childhood was the goalkeeper in the North Carolina and Florida Olympic Development Teams.

She has a niece and nephew who light up her world!