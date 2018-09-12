Refugios abiertos en SC para evacuados del huracán Florence

El gobernador de Carolina del Sur, Henry McMaster, ordenó evacuaciones mandatorias para condados costeros a partir del martes 11 de septiembre al mediodía.
La División de Gestión de Emergencias, (SCEMD), publicó una lista completa de refugios abiertos para los evacuados del huracán Florence.
Berkeley County
- Goose Creek High School: 1137 Red Bank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445
- Berkeley Middle School: 320 North Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
- St. Stephen Elementary: 1053 Russellville Road, Saint Stephen, SC 29479
- Cane Bay High School: 1624 State Road, Summerville, SC 29483
Clarendon County
- Manning High School: 2155 Paxville Highway, Manning, SC 29102
- East Clarendon Middle-High School: 1171 Pope Street, Turbeville, SC 29162
Colleton County
- Colleton County High School: 150 Cougar Nation Drive, Walterboro, SC 29488
Dillon County
- Dillon Middle School: 1803 Joan Drive, Dillon, SC 29536
Dorchester County
- Dubose Middle School (abierto a mascotas): 1005 Dubose School Road, Summerville, SC 29483
Florence County
- Wilson High School: 1411 East Old Marion Highway, Florence, SC 29506
- South Florence High School: 3200 South Irby Street, Florence, SC 29505
- Lake City High School: 652 North Matthews Road, Lake City, SC 29560
Georgetown County
- Andrews Elementary School: 13072 County Line Road, Andrews, SC 29510
- Pleasant Hill Elementary School: 127 Schoolhouse Road. Hemingway, SC, SC 29554
Horry County
- Conway High School: 2301 Church Street, Conway, SC 29526
- Whittemore Park Middle School: 1808 Rhue Street, Conway, SC 29527
- Aynor Middle School: 400 Frye Road, Galivants Ferry, SC 29544
- North Myrtle Beach High School: 3750 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River, SC 29566
- Loris High School: 301 Loris Lions Road, Loris, SC 29569
- Ocean Bay Elementary School: 950 International Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
- Ocean Bay Middle School: 905 International Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
- Palmetto Bay Elementary School: 8900 South Carolina 544, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588
Marlboro County
- Blenheim Elementary Middle School (abierto a mascotas): 143 Highland Street, Blenheim, SC 29516
Marion County
- Marion High School: 1205 South Main Street, Marion, SC 29571
Orangeburg County
- Branchville High School: 1349 Dorange Road, Branchville, SC 29432
- Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School: 601 Bruin Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29118
- Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Elementary School: 7066 Norway Rd, Neeses, SC 29107
- Lake Marion High School: 3656 Tee Vee Road, Santee, SC 29142
Richland County
- Ridge View High School: 4801 HardScrabble Road, Columbia, SC 29229
Sumter County
- Mayewood Middle School: 4300 East Brewington Road, Sumter, SC 29153
- Clarendon One Resource Center (Old Scott’s Branch School): 1154 4th Street, Summerton, SC 29148
- Timmonsville Educational Center: 304 Kemper Street, Timmonsville, SC 29161
Wiliamsburg County
- CE Murray High School: 222 C E Murray Boulevard, Greeleyville, SC 29056
- Hemingway High School: 402 South Main Street, Hemingway, SC 29554
- Kingtree Senior High School: 615 Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Kingstree, SC 29556
- D.P. Cooper Elementary School: 4568 Seaboard Road, Salters, SC 29590
Puede enviar por texto la palabra: SHELTER y su código postal (es decir, SHELTER 12345) a 4FEMA (43362) para ubicar un refugio de emergencia abierto cerca de usted.
Si necesita evacuar, también hay multiples albergues en Carolina del Norte.