Inicio Locales Refugios abiertos en SC para evacuados del huracán Florence

Refugios abiertos en SC para evacuados del huracán Florence

Por
Liliana Cruz
-
Compartir
Señal de ruta de evacuación

El gobernador de Carolina del Sur, Henry McMaster, ordenó evacuaciones mandatorias para condados costeros a partir del martes 11 de septiembre al mediodía.

La División de Gestión de Emergencias, (SCEMD), publicó una lista completa de refugios abiertos para los evacuados del huracán Florence.

Berkeley County

  • Goose Creek High School: 1137 Red Bank Road, Goose Creek, SC 29445
  • Berkeley Middle School: 320 North Live Oak Drive, Moncks Corner, SC 29461
  • St. Stephen Elementary: 1053 Russellville Road, Saint Stephen, SC 29479
  • Cane Bay High School: 1624 State Road, Summerville, SC 29483

Clarendon County

  • Manning High School: 2155 Paxville Highway, Manning, SC 29102
  • East Clarendon Middle-High School: 1171 Pope Street, Turbeville, SC 29162

Colleton County

  • Colleton County High School: 150 Cougar Nation Drive, Walterboro, SC 29488

Dillon County

  • Dillon Middle School: 1803 Joan Drive, Dillon, SC 29536

Dorchester County

  • Dubose Middle School (abierto a mascotas): 1005 Dubose School Road, Summerville, SC 29483

Florence County

  • Wilson High School: 1411 East Old Marion Highway, Florence, SC 29506
  • South Florence High School: 3200 South Irby Street, Florence, SC 29505
  • Lake City High School: 652 North Matthews Road, Lake City, SC 29560

Georgetown County

  • Andrews Elementary School: 13072 County Line Road, Andrews, SC 29510
  • Pleasant Hill Elementary School: 127 Schoolhouse Road. Hemingway, SC, SC 29554

Horry County

  • Conway High School: 2301 Church Street, Conway, SC 29526
  • Whittemore Park Middle School: 1808 Rhue Street, Conway, SC 29527
  • Aynor Middle School: 400 Frye Road, Galivants Ferry, SC 29544
  • North Myrtle Beach High School: 3750 Sea Mountain Highway, Little River, SC 29566
  • Loris High School: 301 Loris Lions Road, Loris, SC 29569
  • Ocean Bay Elementary School: 950 International Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
  • Ocean Bay Middle School: 905 International Drive, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579
  • Palmetto Bay Elementary School: 8900 South Carolina 544, Myrtle Beach, SC 29588

Marlboro County

  • Blenheim Elementary Middle School (abierto a mascotas): 143 Highland Street, Blenheim, SC 29516

Marion County

  • Marion High School: 1205 South Main Street, Marion, SC 29571

Orangeburg County

  • Branchville High School: 1349 Dorange Road, Branchville, SC 29432
  • Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School: 601 Bruin Drive, Orangeburg, SC 29118
  • Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Elementary School: 7066 Norway Rd, Neeses, SC 29107
  • Lake Marion High School: 3656 Tee Vee Road, Santee, SC 29142

Richland County

  • Ridge View High School: 4801 HardScrabble Road, Columbia, SC 29229

Sumter County

  • Mayewood Middle School: 4300 East Brewington Road, Sumter, SC 29153
  • Clarendon One Resource Center (Old Scott’s Branch School): 1154 4th Street, Summerton, SC 29148
  • Timmonsville Educational Center: 304 Kemper Street, Timmonsville, SC 29161

Wiliamsburg County

  • CE Murray High School: 222 C E Murray Boulevard, Greeleyville, SC 29056
  • Hemingway High School: 402 South Main Street, Hemingway, SC 29554
  • Kingtree Senior High School: 615 Martin Luther King Jr Ave, Kingstree, SC 29556
  • D.P. Cooper Elementary School: 4568 Seaboard Road, Salters, SC 29590

Puede enviar por texto la palabra: SHELTER y su código postal (es decir, SHELTER 12345) a 4FEMA (43362) para ubicar un refugio de emergencia abierto cerca de usted.

Si necesita evacuar, también hay multiples albergues en Carolina del Norte.

Artículos relacionadosMás del autor

Dejar una respuesta

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here