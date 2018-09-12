Refugios abiertos para evacuados del huracán Florence

Roy Cooper, governador de Carolina del Norte, ha declarado una evacuación mandatoria a residentes de las islas y ciudades en la costa del estado, y 14 condados han declarado estado de emergencia.
El Departamento de Seguridad Pública de Carolina del Norte (NCDPS) publicó una lista completa de refugios abiertos para los evacuados del huracán Florence.
Alamance County:
(Abierto)
- The Lamb’s Chapel: 415 Roxoboro Road, New River, NC 28450
Bertie County:
(Abre: Sept. 12 a las 5 p.m.)
- Bertie County Middle School: 652 US 13N; Opens Wednesday, Windsor, NC 27983
- Colerain Elementary School: 202 North Academy Street, Colerain, NC 27924
- West Bertie Elementary School: 3734 Governors Road, Kelford, NC 27847
Beaufort County:
(abierto)
- Washington High School: 400 Slatestone Road, Washington, NC 27889
Bladen County:
(abierto)
- West Bladen High (Necesidades médicas y mascotas):1600 NC 410 Hwy, Bladenboro, NC 28320
- East Bladen High: 5600 NC 87 Hwy, Elizabethtown, NC 28337
- Bladen Lakes School: 9554 Johnsontown Road, Elizabethtown, NC 28337
- East Arcadia School: 21451 NC Hwy 87 East, Riegelwood, NC 28456
Brunswick County:
- South Brunswick High School: 280 Cougar Road, Southport, NC 28461
- North Brunswick High School: 114 Scorpion Dr NE,Leland, NC 28451
- West Brunswick High School: 550 Whiteville Rd NW, Shallotte, NC 28470
Cabarrus County
(abierto)
- Charlotte Motor Speedway (registrarse en la oficina Camping World Racing Resort): 5555 Concord Pkwy S, Concord, NC 28027
Chatham County:
(Abre: Sept. 12 a las 8 p.m.)
- Chatham Middle School: 2025 S 2nd Avenue Ext, Siler City, NC 27344
- Northwood High School: 310 Northwood High School Road, Pittsboro, NC 27312
Craven County:
(Abre: Sept. 12 a las 2 p.m.)
- Havelock High School: 101 Webb Blvd, Havelock, NC 28352
- Brinson Elementary School: 319 Neuse Forest Ave, New Bern, NC 28560
- Benn Quinn Elementary School (abierto a mascotas): 4275 Martin Luther King Blvd, New Bern, NC 28562
- Farm Life Elementary School: 2000 Farm Life Ave, Vanceboro, NC 28586
Cumberland County:
(Abre: Sept. 12 at 3 p.m.)
- Kiwanis Recreation Center: 352 Devers Street, Fayetteville 28303
- Mac Williams Middle School: 4644 Clinton Road, Fayetteville 28312
- Pine Forest High School: 525 Andrews Road, Fayetteville 28311
- Seventy-First High School: 6764 Raeford Road, Fayetteville 28304
- Smith Recreation Center: 1520 Slater Ave., Fayetteville 28301
- South View High School: 4184 Elk Road, Hope Mills 28348
- W. T. Brown Elementary School: 2522 Andrews Church Road, Spring Lake 28390
- National Guard Armory: 3555 Owen Dr,Fayetteville, NC 28306
Durham County:
(Abre: Sept. 12 a las 6 p.m.)
- Hillside High School: 3727 Fayetteville Rd, Durham, NC 27707
- Bahama Ruritan Club: 8202 Stagville Road, Bahama, NC 27503
Franklin County:
(Abierto)
- National Guard Armory: 200 S Bickett Blvd, Louisburg, NC 27549
Halifax County:
(Abierto)
- National Guard Armory: 1300 Junior High School Rd, Scotland Neck, NC 27847
Johnston County:
(Abre: Sept. 12 a las 8 p.m.)
- North Johnston Middle School: 435 Oil Company Rd, Micro, NC 27555
- Benson Middle School: 1600 North Wall St, Benson, NC 27504
- West Johnston High School (abierto a mascotas): 3935 Raleigh Rd, Benson, NC 27504
Lee County:
(Abierto; Designado para evacuados costeros)
- National Guard Armory: 2214 Nash St, Sanford, NC 27331
(Abre: Sept. 13 a las 7 a.m.)
- Lenoir Community College: 231 N.C. Hwy 58, Kinston, NC 28504
- North Lenoir High School: 2400 Institute Road, La Grange, NC 28551
- South Lenoir High School: 3355 Old Hwy 11, Deep Run, NC 28525
Hay posibilidad que se abra un refugio más siga la página de Facebook del condado para más información.
Martin County:
(Abre: Sept. 12 a las 5 p.m.)
- Riverside Middle School: 2920 US-17, Williamston, NC 27892
- Martin Community College (abierto solo para mascotas domesticas): 1161 Kehukee Park Rd, Williamston, NC 27892
Mecklenburg County
(Abiertos)
- South Mecklenburg High School: 8900 Park Rd, Charlotte, NC 28210
- North Mecklenburg High School: 11201 Old Statesville Rd, Huntersville, NC 28078
- East Mecklenburg High School: 6800 Monroe Rd, Charlotte, NC 28212
- Olympic High School: 4301 Sandy Porter Rd, Charlotte, NC 28273
- Ardrey Kell High School: 10220 Ardrey Kell Rd, Charlotte, NC 28277
Moore County
(Abre: Sept. 12 a las 5 p.m.)
- Agricultural Building: 707 Pinehurst Ave,Carthage, NC 28327
Nash County:
- Englewood Baptist Church (abierto): 1350 S Winstead Ave, Rocky Mount, NC 27803
- Nash Central High School (abre: sept. 12 a las 6 p.m., abierto a mascotas): 4279 Nash Central High Rd, Rocky Mount, NC 27804
- Southern Nash High School (abierto): 6446 Southern Nash High Rd, Bailey, NC 27807
New Hanover County:
(Abierto)
- Trask Middle School: 2900 N College Rd, Wilmington, NC 28405
Pamlico County:
(Abre: Sept. 12 a las 5 p.m.)
- Pamlico Community College: 5049 NC 306 Highway South, Grantsboro, NC 28529
Pasquotank County:
(Abre: Sept. 12 a las 5 p.m.)
- Kermit E White Center: 1704 Weeksville Rd, Elizabeth City, NC 27909
Pender County:
(Abierto)
- Topsail Elementary School: 17385 US-17, Hampstead, NC 28443
- Cape Fear Middle School: 1886 NC-133, Rocky Point, NC 28457
- Malpass Corners Elementary School: 4992 Malpass Corner Rd, Burgaw, NC 28425
- Burgaw Middle School (abierto a mascotas): 500 S Wright St, Burgaw, NC 28425
Pitt County:
(Abre: Sept. 12 a las 5 p.m.)
- Wellcome Middle School: 3101 N Memorial Dr, Greenville, NC 27834
- E.B. Aycock: 1325 Red Banks Rd, Greenville, NC 27858
- Hope Middle School: 2995 Mills Rd, Greenville, NC 27858
- Farmville Middle School: 3914 Grimmersburg St, Farmville, NC 27828
- Ayden Middle School: 192 W 3rd St, Ayden, NC 28513
- Pitt County Animal Shelter (solo para mascotas en jaulas): 4550 County Home Rd, Greenville, NC 27858
Sampson County:
(Abre: Sept. 12 a las 1 p.m.)
- Clinton High School: 340 Indian Town Rd. Clinton, NC 28328
- Union Elementary School: 10400 Taylors Bridge Highway, Clinton, NC 28328
- Hobbton Middle School: 12081 Hobbton Highway, Newton Grove, NC 28366
- Midway High School: 15274 Spivey’s Corner Highway, Dunn, NC 28366
- Lakewood High School: 245 Lakewood School Rd. Salemburg, NC 28385
Scotland County:
- County High School (Abre: Sept. 13 a las 10 a.m.) :1000 W Church St, Laurinburg, NC 28352
- National Guard Armory (abierto): 1520 South Main St, Laurinburg, NC 28352
Wake County:
(abierto)
- Knightdale High School (abierto a mascotas) : 100 Bryan Chalk Ln. Knightdale, NC 27545
Wilson County:
(Abre: Sept. 12 a las 6 p.m.)
- Fike High School: 500 Harrison Dr N, Wilson, NC 27893
2-1-1 Línea telefónica está abierta las 24 horas, los 7 días de la semana para personas necesitadas de ayuda
La línea de información cubre todo el estado y puede proporcionar información sobre un refugio cercano, vivienda y otros detalles relacionados con la tormenta. Llame al: 2-1-1 o 1-888-892-1162. La línea de información está atendida las 24 horas, los 7 días de la semana, para conectar a los habitantes de Carolina del Norte con los recursos de la tormenta.