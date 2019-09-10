Student of the Year: Erik Ayala Cuevas

Erik was born in Mexico City and was brought to the United States to live in Gastonia when he was eleven months old.

Erik is a hardworking, resourceful and talented young man. He graduated from Ashbrook High School in 2013 . From there he went to Cleveland Community College where he double majored in Automation Engineering and Electrical Engineering Technology. To support himself and his education during the three years that he was a full time student at Cleveland Community College he worked first at a gas station for 30 hours each week and later as an electrician. It was a big sacrifice that paid off because he graduated with honors and was selected by Dr. Thornburge, the president of the college to deliver the graduation commencement speech.

In 2017 , he became a junior at Western Carolina University majoring in Electrical Engineering Technology and at the same time he works full time at an engineering firm as a Protection and Controls Autocar Designer.

He expects to get his bachelor of science degree in 2020 . It will take him altogether six years to graduate instead of the four years many students take. This is because he cannot afford to take many classes each semester. As a DACA student he has to pay out-of-state tuition which is three times higher than in-state-tuition.

It is very difficult for Erik to work in Charlotte, live in Gastonia and attend the seated classes hosted by Western Carolina University at various community colleges around the area. His drive to a class can vary anywhere from one hour to three hours. However, he is determined to continue working hard, striving for excellence so that he may soon be an Electrical Engineer, and a positive role model for his two brothers, his two sisters and cousins and other young people in the community.