Student of the Year: Gabriella Gomez Saxon

Gabriella was born in Charlotte and she identifies herself as Colombian-American. Her mom is from Colombia and her dad is from North Carolina.

She attended the Magnet school Collinswood Language Academy, where for 9 years she experienced a dual immersion in English and Spanish. She then continued to South Mecklenburg High School from where she graduated with a GPA of 4.0.

During high school she took 8 AP classes, did track and cross country practices and tournaments, took piano lessons and took care of her social life. She says that it was difficult but with efficient time management she was able to do it all.

Her proudest accomplishment in high school was to serve as President of the Spanish Honor Society, where she had the opportunity to help English Language Learners from Latin America. She felt blessed to serve a community that she loves so much.

She takes every opportunity that she has to serve because she believes that giving back to the community fosters special connections with the people you are helping, increases social awareness and responsibility, and allows one to grow from the experience.

During the summer of 2014 and 2017 , she traveled to Guatemala, where she taught basic English and Spanish grammar to students in rural schools. Last summer, she volunteered at the YMCA and was in charge of organizing a group of 60 elementary students to participate in organized sports and activities.

She is currently a freshman at Wake Forest University where she plans to get a major in Business and a minor in Spanish. She also plans to find opportunities to serve the Latino community in Winston-Salem, her new home for 4 years.