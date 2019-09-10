Student of the Year: Genesis Del Cid

Genesis was born in Honduras, where she lived until the age of eight. Then with her family, she moved to Mexico, from there she moved to the US 4 years ago.

At the beginning, she found it hard to understand what the teachers were saying and to adapt to the new system of learning. She overcame the difficulties and last June she graduated from South Mecklenburg High School with a GPA of 3.95.

One of her biggest dreams is to go to college and become an engineer.