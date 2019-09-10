Student of the Year: Genesis Del Cid

Genesis was born in Honduras, where she lived until the age of eight. Then with her family, she moved to Mexico, from there she moved to the US 4 years ago.
At the beginning, she found it hard to understand what the teachers were saying and to adapt to the new system of learning. She overcame the difficulties and last she graduated from South Mecklenburg High School with a GPA of 3.95.
One of her biggest dreams is to go to college and become an engineer.
She is currently a freshman at Central Piedmont Community College, where she is getting an
Associate in Engineering. After two years, she will transfer to UNC Charlotte for another two years to complete her bachelor’s degree. After graduation, she expects to work for a company to get experience and save money. Her long term dream is to be the owner of her own company and have the opportunity to give back to the Latino community and very specially to give scholarships to Latino students to go to college.