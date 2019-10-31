The pen is mightier than the sword: La Noticia is the most awarded newspaper in the country

Until the mid-19th century, decades after a period of successive wars of independence in Latin America, Cuba still remained under the power of the Spanish crown. One day, the First Volunteer Battalion (Cubans who defended the crown) marched through the streets of Havana. As they passed by a house, they heard some young people laughing. The soldiers took these laughs as a sign of disrespect, so they went to the house. Inside they found a letter written by a 16-year-old boy, who questioned a friend for joining the battalion loyal to the King of Spain. This was enough for him to be arrested on the charge of treason and later deported. The year was 1869 and the name of this teenager was José Martí.

He was exiled to Spain, where he was educated in civil and canon law, philosophy, and literature. Martí drifted through France, Mexico, the United States, and Guatemala, but his dream was to return to Cuba, which he did illegally in 1878 . It was there that he and other patriots founded a pro-independence group. A year later he would be arrested in an armed uprising and again deported.

Between 1880 and 1890 , Martí became well-known across the American continent through his articles and chronicles that he sent from New York to important newspapers in different countries, in which he denounced Spain’s abuses in Cuba.

Martí became a successful writer, journalist, and poet, but he wanted more. He wrote: To gaze idly at a crime is to commit it. So, he returned to Cuba again, but this time as a revolutionary leader. When the fighting broke out, Martí was at the helm, and in May 1895 he was struck down by the Spanish forces. However, the spark was lit, and three years later Cuba achieved its independence.

To gaze idly at a crime is to commit it. So, he returned to Cuba again, but this time as a revolutionary leader. When the fighting broke out, Martí was at the helm, and in May 1895 he was struck down by the Spanish forces. However, the spark was lit, and three years later Cuba achieved its independence.

Such is the transformative footprint of José Martí; such is the power of responsible journalism, as a well-informed people is a free people.

We place a special emphasis on the use of Spanish in our pages. La Noticia is used to teach Spanish in schools, colleges, institutes, and even universities. We are happy that we have become a reference for the use of the Castilian language in the Carolinas. At the same time, it is a great responsibility.

On October 25 , La Noticia was named the most awarded Spanish-language print media outlet in the United States. In the latest edition of the José Martí Awards, presented at the annual convention of the National Association of Hispanic Publications ( NAHP ), we received 35 national awards, including 14 gold medals.

