The government’s unnecessary operations promote terror among immigrants

Last week Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) deployed a new operation throughout North Carolina, leading to the arrest of about 40 undocumented immigrants and sowing fear in our communities.

It is no secret to anyone that President Donald Trump has declared a war against the undocumented, from his campaign (when he characterized them as criminals) until now, creating a climate of terror in this vulnerable community.

The huge federal effort, with hundreds of agents spending long hours investigating and using vehicles and fuel funded by taxpayers, is a terrible waste of everyone’s money.

In 2016, ICE spent $129.4 million identifying and detaining those the agency classified as immigration “fugitives,” many of whom have no criminal record.

Between October and December 2017, the region of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georgia ranked second nationwide for the most arrests of immigrants without criminal charges.

During the first three months of fiscal year 2018, around 3,935 undocumented immigrants were arrested by ICE’s Atlanta Field Office, which covers all three states (NC, SC, and GA). Of these, 1,592 (40%) had no criminal charges, according to figures given to La Noticia by ICE in March.

In what way does deporting a worker or father of an American citizen make the United States safer and more prosperous?

From the first day he launched his candidacy, throughout the entire electoral process, and now in the presidency, Trump has made it clear that the lack of employment and the crime in our streets can be blamed on immigrants. Using the strategy of appealing to emotions much more than logic, Trump managed to convince a considerable group of white voters, poor and with limited education, who still support him.

No matter the mountain of evidence that goes against these lies, for Trump supporters the undocumented are the internal enemy. These types of ICE operations only seek to strengthen this prejudice.

Mr. President: immigrants are not the problem; prejudice and ignorance are. Most immigrants are not criminals; they are hardworking people who love the United States.

Trump does not offer real and sensible solutions regarding immigration issues. It is irrational to build a multi-billion-dollar wall without the resources to do it. It is illogical to oust millions of people who have been a part of this society for years.

Trump’s obsession with continuing to deport undocumented immigrants with no criminal record is not a viable or sensible policy; it is a warped populist plan that promotes hatred. What will happen after this type of person continues in power is highly unpredictable and dangerous for everyone.