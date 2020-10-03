Sábado, 3 de octubre del 2020
La Noticia
La Noticia
Locales

13 razones para visitar Boone City, NC

Aidé Oropeza
3 de octubre de 2020
1 min
Razones para visitar Boone City, NC
Boone City, una ciudad maravillosa para visitar, recibió su nombre del legendario explorador Daniel Boone. Es el hogar de la Universidad Estatal de los Apalaches. También es el mejor destino para aventuras al aire libre.

Daniel Boone Native Gardens

Foggy Mountain Gem Mine

Hickory Ridge Living History Museum

Appalachian Ski Mountain

Turtle Island Preserve

Watauga County Farmer’s Market

Moses H. Cone Memorial Park

North Carolina Daniel Boone Heritage Trail

River and Earth Adventures

The Cascades Trail

 

The Greenway Trail

Turchin Center

High Mountain Expeditions

Aidé Oropeza

Aidé es estudiante en Durham Tech Community College. Tiene gran interés en computadoras y en aprender lenguajes de programación como HTML/CSS, JavaScript y Java.

