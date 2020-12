Andrew Cuomo, gobernador de N.Y., acusado de acoso sexual

El gobernador de Nueva York, Andrew Cuomo fue acusado de acoso sexual. Lindsay Boylan, una de sus ex asesoras, le imputó estos cargos en una serie de tuits el domingo. Ella dice que Cuomo hizo comentarios inapropiados sobre su apariencia.

My first experience of workplace sexual harassment was when my mom got her first real office job after graduating from college when I was in high school.

She was so excited to be taken “seriously.” Her bossed isolated her and kissed her. She never had that type of job again.

