Autobús escolar de Iredell se incendia cerca de Charlotte

A Iredell Statesville School Bus Burned Today In Iredell County, NC. Ebenezer Fire Located In Statesville, NC Quickly Responded And Extinguished The Flames. Fortunately, No Students Were On The Bus At The Time. The Driver & Monitor Were Able To Escapehttps://t.co/5aeJzRcn38

— Iredell Firewire360 (@IredellFirewire) May 17, 2021