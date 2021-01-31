Domingo, 31 de enero del 2021
    La Noticia
    La Noticia
    Asheville

    Camión de bomberos se voltea en Asheville

    José Cordero
    30 de enero de 2021
    No hay información todavía sobre heridos o lesionados por el accidente. (Imagen: Kempter's Fire Wire, Twitter)
    Un camión del Departamento de Bomberos de Asheville se volteó en la interestatal 26, cerca de la salida de Airport Road en Asheville.

    Los funcionarios de la Patrulla de Carreteras del Estado de Carolina del Norte informaron que el camión de bomberos tuvo el accidente al chocar con algo mientras transitaba en la vía.

    La autopista con sentido Asheville-Hendersonville estuvo cerrada mientras se atendía el accidente. Aproximadamente a las 11:30 p.m. del 30 de enero se reportó la vía como abierta nuevamente.

    No hay información todavía sobre heridos o lesionados por el accidente.

