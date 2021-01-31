Camión de bomberos se voltea en Asheville

Un camión del Departamento de Bomberos de Asheville se volteó en la interestatal 26, cerca de la salida de Airport Road en Asheville.

Los funcionarios de la Patrulla de Carreteras del Estado de Carolina del Norte informaron que el camión de bomberos tuvo el accidente al chocar con algo mientras transitaba en la vía.

Officials with the N.C. State Highway Patrol report that an Asheville Fire Department fire engine has completely overturned on I-26 near Airport Road exit, after hitting something in the road and then crossing into the median. Unknown extent of injuries https://t.co/4GQAJbZoFs pic.twitter.com/a0hAwWNrhI

— Kempter's Fire Wire (@KempterFireWire) January 31, 2021