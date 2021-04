¿Cómo inscribirse para recibir vacuna Pfizer en Mecklenburg?

NEWS: We just opened 9,500 Pfizer spots in @MeckCounty @CLTgov for this week. We've got to fill these up, #QC. Please RT, tell a friend and let's get this city over the hump. We can do it together! Register now⭐️⭐️⭐️https://t.co/jabnpMykhd⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/vM6wcrQ7Q4