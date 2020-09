Conoce los orígenes de la cocina Tex-Mex en Estados Unidos

View this post on Instagram

I love me some RAJAS CON CREMA! Made from roasted and sliced poblano peppers combined with onions, cream, and melted cheese, what's not to love?! 🤤 Ready in only 30 minutes, it's served hot and is a comforting addition to a warm flour tortilla for a satisfying lunch or dinner. Pretty sure that's the best dinner ever 😉 I also love eating it as an appetizer (almost like queso fundido) with homemade tortilla chips and frozen margarita or two! ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Recipe link in profile or visit https://www.isabeleats.com/rajas-con-crema/ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀