Donas gratis para los graduados en Krispy Kreme

Celebrate your fav grad w/a 2021 Graduate Dozen, for purchase 5/10-5/16! AND 5/13, seniors w/2021 grad swag gets 1 Graduate Dozen FREE at shop!



Select US shops, for purchase 5/10-5/16, free for seniors ONLY 5/13 w/valid ID. While supplies last. Info- https://t.co/mdC97T1429 pic.twitter.com/r4Q95muOic