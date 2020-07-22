Duck Donuts regalará donas gratis este jueves

Las tiendas de donas, Duck Donuts, regalarán donas gratis con chispas el jueves 23 de julio en honor del Día de Chispas (Sprinkle Day).
Duck Donuts, que comenzó en Carolina del Norte, invita a los clientes a visitar las tiendas para obtener una dona glaseada de vainilla o chocolate con chispas de arcoíris.
No es necesario comprar algo adicional.
¿Dónde hay una tienda?
Asheville
182 Merrimon Avenue
Asheville, NC 28801
Cary
100 Wrenn Drive #101
Cary, NC 27511
Charlotte
1710 Kenilworth Avenue #220
Charlotte, NC 28203
Greensboro
409 Pisgah Church Road
Greensboro, NC 27455
High Point
2766 NC-68 #101
High Point, NC 27265
Huntersville
9931-C Rose Commons Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078
Raleigh
8323 Creedmoor Road
Raleigh, NC 27613
Winston Salem
3481 Burke Mill Road
Winston Salem, NC 27103