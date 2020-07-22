Noticias

Duck Donuts regalará donas gratis este jueves

Julian Berger-
No es necesario comprar algo adicional. (Cortesía: @duckdonuts)

Las tiendas de donas, Duck Donuts, regalarán donas gratis con chispas el jueves 23 de julio en honor del Día de Chispas (Sprinkle Day).

Duck Donuts, que comenzó en Carolina del Norte, invita a los clientes a visitar las tiendas para obtener una dona glaseada de vainilla o chocolate con chispas de arcoíris.

No es necesario comprar algo adicional.

¿Dónde hay una tienda?

Asheville
182 Merrimon Avenue
Asheville, NC 28801

Cary
100 Wrenn Drive #101
Cary, NC 27511

Charlotte
1710 Kenilworth Avenue #220
Charlotte, NC 28203

Greensboro
409 Pisgah Church Road
Greensboro, NC 27455

High Point
2766 NC-68 #101
High Point, NC 27265

Huntersville
9931-C Rose Commons Drive
Huntersville, NC 28078

Raleigh
8323 Creedmoor Road
Raleigh, NC 27613

Winston Salem
3481 Burke Mill Road
Winston Salem, NC 27103

Julian Berger

Estudiante de periodismo y español en UNC Chapel Hill. Participó en los noticieros Carolina Ahora y Carolina Now, donde ganó el premioMVP. Miembro de la Asociación Nacional de Periodistas Hispanos.

