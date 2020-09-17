Facebook e Instagram se cayeron, y miles de usuarios no pudieron acceder a los sitios.

Los dos sitios de redes sociales no estaban disponibles para muchos usuarios por varios minutos

Durante los 10 minutos que no funcionaron los sitios se mostraba un mensaje de error cuando la gente intentaba iniciar sesión.

JUST IN: Facebook and Instagram are reportedly down at the moment – an error message appears when trying to load the websites, saying they're working to fix the issue. #facebookdown #facebook #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/te2zqjyE19 — 3nom, LLC (@3nomIT) September 17, 2020

El mensaje de error dijo: Lo siento, algo salió mal, estamos trabajando en ello y lo arreglaremos tan pronto como podamos .

Según Down Detector , hubo 72,964 que reportaron la caída de Instagram a las 2:09pm y 17,461 que reportaron la caída de Facebook al mismo tiempo.

Los usuarios de Twitter no se detienen y tuitean sobre la caída:

Instagram and Facebook are down. What's up Twitter friends? pic.twitter.com/KRznU5Jira — Lakeside-Milam Recovery Centers (@LakesideMilam) September 17, 2020

#facebook #FacebookDown First facebook try to pay people to stay out of social media until pass the election and now facebook and Instagram are down… pic.twitter.com/3T4ffWH7kw — Camilo G (@claugaete2) September 17, 2020

Is it just me… creeping on twitter to see if both Instagram and Facebook are down … pic.twitter.com/BHCEm5KaAr — DENISE (@denisekonair) September 17, 2020

All of us running to Twitter to check if Facebook and Instagram are down pic.twitter.com/UF4O8baayA — Dee (@tasteofsanity) September 17, 2020

Everyone's mood after facebook and instagram are down😆

Twitter is best!#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/MeqbAOEFuW — Suberthi Das (@suberthi_09) September 17, 2020

Facebook and instagram are down

twitter is shouting am the best application pic.twitter.com/iVHsrYHoJn — Elio david 🌲🌲🌲🇱🇧🇱🇧🇱🇧 (@eliodavozaz) September 17, 2020