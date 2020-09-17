Jueves, 17 de septiembre del 2020
La Noticia
La Noticia
Nacionales

Facebook e Instagram se cayeron y esto es lo que tiene que decir Twitter

Aidé Oropeza
17 de septiembre de 2020
1 min
Durante los 10 minutos que no funcionaron los sitios se mostraba un mensaje de error cuando la gente intenta iniciar sesión.
Facebook e Instagram se cayeron, y miles de usuarios no pudieron acceder a los sitios.

Los dos sitios de redes sociales no estaban disponibles para muchos usuarios por varios minutos

Durante los 10 minutos que no funcionaron los sitios se mostraba un mensaje de error cuando la gente intentaba iniciar sesión.

El mensaje de error dijo: Lo siento, algo salió mal, estamos trabajando en ello y lo arreglaremos tan pronto como podamos.

Según Down Detector, hubo 72,964 que reportaron la caída de Instagram a las 2:09pm y 17,461 que reportaron la caída de Facebook al mismo tiempo.

Los usuarios de Twitter no se detienen y tuitean sobre la caída:

