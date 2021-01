Gobernador Cooper felicita a Presidente Biden y Vicepresidenta Harris

El Gobernador Roy Cooper felicitó al Presidente Joe Biden y a la Vicepresidenta Kamala Harris el miércoles por la tarde después de la toma de posesión histórica.

Congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their historic inauguration today. They are stepping up to lead our country at a challenging time, but people around the country and the world, including our children, are watching with hope today. (1/4)

— Governor Roy Cooper (@NC_Governor) January 20, 2021