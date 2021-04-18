La Noticia celebrates 24 years working for the community

In an era where false information circulates freely through social networks, where many serious media outlets have closed and others have abandoned their journalistic work just to beg for “likes,” La Noticia celebrates 24 years, maintaining its firm commitment to keeping you informed and presenting facts you can trust.

More than two decades ago, on April 11, 1997, the visionary idea was born to provide the Latino community of the Carolinas with a media outlet with a high degree of professionalism, a medium that treats its readers with respect and dignity, an effective vehicle to promote businesses that want to serve our community. With this vocation of service, La Noticia was born.

La Noticia: 24 years of reliable work

For 24 years, we have grown alongside the Latino community, first as a print newspaper in the Charlotte area, then to the surrounding nine counties.

In November 2009, we began publishing a local edition dedicated to nine counties in the mountains of western North Carolina. In April 2012, we expanded with a local newspaper for the Triangle area (Raleigh, Durham, and Chapel Hill, along with the eight surrounding counties). Finally, in January 2013, La Noticia launched its fourth edition for the Triad region (Greensboro, Winston-Salem, High Point, and the surrounding areas).

La Noticia became the Spanish-language newspaper with the most local coverage in North Carolina. But we knew this was only the beginning.

National presence

During this trajectory, La Noticia has received numerous national awards. Just to mention a few: in 2014 and 2015, La Noticia had consecutive wins in the category of “Outstanding Spanish Language Weekly Newspaper” at the national José Martí Awards.

From 2016 to 2020, it was the most awarded Spanish-language newspaper in the entire country, with nearly a hundred José Martí awards, which are presented at the convention of the National Association of Hispanic Publications (NAHP).

In 2020, we jumped further into the digital world with the update our website: www.lanoticia.com, captivating a growing national and international audience.

Throughout the years, we have earned the preference of Latino families in the Carolinas, and now we are gaining the preference of Latinos across the United States. This is not because of the countless awards we have received, but because of our unwavering commitment to working hard so we can meet the expectations of our readers and advertisers.

One of the keys to this leadership and continued growth is found in the fact that each article we publish reflects our philosophy of reporting objectively; without exaggeration or sensationalism, of educating the reader to excel, of covering impactful news and events and professionally addressing issues that affect the community.

La Noticia opens its doors to listen and spread the various voices that make up our community. It is a window to learn more about ourselves; a tool to denounce injustices, an ally for business growth.

You–the one reading these lines– are the most important person for La Noticia. Your hard work to build a better tomorrow strengthens our commitment to keeping you well informed; to being a practical reference material that helps you make informed decisions.

We invite you to subscribe to our newsletter and become a member. In La Noticia, you will find facts that you can trust.

Read this story in Spanish here.