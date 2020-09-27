Sábado, 26 de septiembre del 2020
La Noticia
La Noticia
La transformación de estos perritos callejeros derretirá tu corazón
NacionalesNoticias

Aidé Oropeza
26 de septiembre de 2020
1 min
Pitbull abandonado en un apartamento es el perrito más duro

Pittie Abandoned In An Apartment Is The Toughest Little Chick

She’s so happy to swim in the lake, she can’t stop biting the water 😍

Posted by The Dodo on Wednesday, September 23, 2020

Perro encontrado a un lado de la carretera es ahora una princesa

Dog Found On Side Of The Road Is A Princess Now

When she dives into her new bed in her forever home 🥰️

Posted by The Dodo on Monday, September 21, 2020

Estudiante universitaria se enamora de su perro adoptivo

College Student Falls In Love With Her Foster Dog

Girl drops off her foster dog to be adopted and … 😍

Posted by The Dodo on Friday, August 14, 2020

Mujer que rescata a perrita comparte su lasaña con ella

Rescuer Shares Her Lasagna With Crying Little Puppy

Puppy wouldn't stop crying until this woman shared her lasagna ❤️

Posted by The Dodo on Thursday, August 13, 2020

Pitbull callejero se convierte en el perro de familia perfecto

Stray Pittie Becomes The Perfect Family Dog

Watch this stray pittie get so happy she does the cutest little spins! ❤️

Posted by The Dodo on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Aidé Oropeza

Aidé es estudiante en Durham Tech Community College. Tiene gran interés en computadoras y en aprender lenguajes de programación como HTML/CSS, JavaScript y Java.

