El día de las elecciones es el martes 3 de noviembre de 2020. Carolina del Norte permite que cualquier votante solicite una boleta por correo. También puede votar en persona durante la votación anticipada y el día de las elecciones.
El período de votación anticipada se extiende desde el jueves 15 de octubre de 2020 hasta el sábado 31 de octubre de 2020, pero las fechas y los horarios pueden variar por cada sitio.
Durante la votación anticipada, los votantes pueden emitir su voto en cualquier sitio de votación anticipada de su condado.
A continuación te compartimos donde tu podrás votar temprano en el Condado de Wake:
|Donde
|Dirección
|Abbott’s Creek Community Center
|9950 Durant Rd., Raleigh
|Apex Community Center
|53 Hunter St., Apex
|Avery Street Recreation Center
|125 Avery St., Garner
|Barwell Road Community Center
|5857 Barwell Park Dr., Raleigh
|Cary Senior Center
|120 Maury Odell Pl., Cary
|Eastern Regional Center
|1002 Dogwood Dr., Zebulon
|Green Road Community Center
|4201 Green Rd., Raleigh
|Herbert C. Young Community Center
|101 Wilkinson Ave., Cary
|Knightdale Recreation Center
|102 Lawson Ridge Rd., Knightdale
|Lake Lynn Community Center
|7921 Ray Rd., Raleigh
|Laurel Hills Community Center
|3808 Edwards Mill Rd., Raleigh
|NCSU Talley Student Union
|2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh
|Northern Regional Center
|350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest
|Optimist Community Center
|5900 Whittier Dr., Raleigh
|Roberts Community Center
|1300 E. Martin St., Raleigh
|Wake County Commons Building
|4011 Carya Dr., Raleigh
|Wake Tech North Campus
|6600 Louisburg Rd., Raleigh
|Wake Tech South Campus
|9101 Fayetteville Rd., Raleigh
|W.E. Hunt Recreation Center
|301 Stinson Ave., Holly Springs
|W.O. Council Gym
|106 N. Ennis St., Fuquay-Varina
Fechas y horarios
Lunes – Viernes
8:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Sábado
8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Domingo
1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Último día (10/30)
8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.