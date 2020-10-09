El día de las elecciones es el martes 3 de noviembre de 2020. Carolina del Norte permite que cualquier votante solicite una boleta por correo. También puede votar en persona durante la votación anticipada y el día de las elecciones.

El período de votación anticipada se extiende desde el jueves 15 de octubre de 2020 hasta el sábado 31 de octubre de 2020, pero las fechas y los horarios pueden variar por cada sitio.

Durante la votación anticipada, los votantes pueden emitir su voto en cualquier sitio de votación anticipada de su condado.

A continuación te compartimos donde tu podrás votar temprano en el Condado de Wake:

Fechas y horarios

Lunes – Viernes

8:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Sábado

8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Domingo

1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Último día (10/30)

8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.