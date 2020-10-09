Viernes, 9 de octubre del 2020
Conozca los sitios de votación anticipada en el condado de Wake

Aidé Oropeza
9 de octubre de 2020
2 min
Conozca los sitios de votación en el condado de Wake
El período de votación anticipada se extiende desde el jueves 15 de octubre de 2020 hasta el sábado 31 de octubre de 2020
El día de las elecciones es el martes 3 de noviembre de 2020. Carolina del Norte permite que cualquier votante solicite una boleta por correo. También puede votar en persona durante la votación anticipada y el día de las elecciones.

El período de votación anticipada se extiende desde el jueves 15 de octubre de 2020 hasta el sábado 31 de octubre de 2020, pero las fechas y los horarios pueden variar por cada sitio.

Durante la votación anticipada, los votantes pueden emitir su voto en cualquier sitio de votación anticipada de su condado.

A continuación te compartimos donde tu podrás votar temprano en el Condado de Wake:

DondeDirección
Abbott’s Creek Community Center9950 Durant Rd., Raleigh
Apex Community Center53 Hunter St., Apex
Avery Street Recreation Center125 Avery St., Garner
Barwell Road Community Center5857 Barwell Park Dr., Raleigh
Cary Senior Center120 Maury Odell Pl., Cary
Eastern Regional Center1002 Dogwood Dr., Zebulon
Green Road Community Center4201 Green Rd., Raleigh
Herbert C. Young Community Center101 Wilkinson Ave., Cary
Knightdale Recreation Center102 Lawson Ridge Rd., Knightdale
Lake Lynn Community Center7921 Ray Rd., Raleigh
​Laurel Hills Community Center3808 Edwards Mill Rd., Raleigh
​NCSU Talley Student Union2610 Cates Ave., Raleigh
Northern Regional Center350 E. Holding Ave., Wake Forest
Optimist Community Center5900 Whittier Dr., Raleigh
Roberts Community Center1300 E. Martin St., Raleigh
Wake County Commons Building4011 Carya Dr., Raleigh
​Wake Tech North Campus6600 Louisburg Rd., Raleigh
Wake Tech South Campus9101 Fayetteville Rd., Raleigh
W.E. Hunt Recreation Center301 Stinson Ave., Holly Springs
W.O. Council Gym106 N. Ennis St., Fuquay-Varina

Fechas y horarios

Lunes – Viernes
8:00 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.
Sábado
8:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Domingo
1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Último día (10/30)
8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

