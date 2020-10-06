Mujer resulta embarazada de cuatrillizos tras adoptar a cuatro

Luego de inclinarse por adoptar a cuatro niños por los problemas con los que se habían topado al intentar tener hijos de manera natural, una mujer de Pensylvania tuvo cinco hijos naturales más hasta integrar a la familia a nueve hijos en tan solo tres años.
La pareja que se encuentra compuesta por la mujer, Maxine, de 30 años, así como por Jake Young, de 32, ha inspirado a todos y se ha viralizado en las redes sociales.
La revista People relató cómo la joven pareja contrajo matrimonio a sabiendas de que sería complicado tener hijos debido a que la mujer sufre de ovarios poliquísticos. Esta complicación los motivó a adoptar a dos niños. No obstante, luego de atravesar los cursos de crianza mas conocer a los niños que les habían presentado, al final, adoptaron a tres.
En medio de la entrevista, la mujer recordó cuando la llamaron a conocer a los chicos que podían adoptar: “Nos llamaron con un niño de 4 años, un niño de 2 años y un niño de 11 meses. Yo estaba como, ‘¡Creo que deberíamos hacerlo!’ Y así lo hicimos“.
Un mes transcurrió luego de adoptar a los tres niños en lugar de los dos que habían contempleado. No obstante, recibieron una petición para que adoptaran a una cuarta niña. La pareja la adoptó, a pesar de estar consciente del reto.
We dove in head first, without knowing how to swim. It felt like all we did was tread water for the first few months. Slowly, very slowly we began to learn one another, we got into a rhythm of things and it became second nature. Life was normal, or as normal as having 4 children in foster care could be. We had melted into a unit, we had become a family. Now don’t get me wrong, there were hard days where we went to bed wondering how we could go on. Days where I woke up asking for forgiveness and a second chance to be a better mother, but those days are far outnumbered by the good days, the days where I can’t wait to wake up and do it all again. YOU, you are the hero’s of this world. The silent soldiers who make this world a better place just by being in it. I am in awe of you. All of you. You have shown me what matters in this world. You have given me glasses so that I could see the world through a different lens. Unrelentingly beautiful souls who have persevered through the toughest of circumstances and come out surprisingly kind and trusting. The world needs more people like you in it. Thank you for everything you have done for me. I am eternally grateful for the joy you have brought into my life, the love you have shown me and the unimaginable strength you have displayed. I have had the most cherished honor of taking care of you, loving you and protecting you for the past two and a half years. It has changed me. You have made me better, in every way possible. Now I have the greatest honor of being your mama. You have given me the most meaningful and fulfilling role of my lifetime. Thank you for the forgiveness and grace you have shown me as I navigated my way through learning how to be a mother, for accepting me as I am, despite my flaws and for showing me that wishes and miracles aren’t only in the movies. You, all of you, you are magic.
A tan solo seis meses de su última adopción la mujer recibió la noticia de que se encontraba embarazada. La mujer se sorprendió porque, a pesar de los intentos pasados, incluso había enfrentado dos aportos espontáneos.
“Estaba emocionada, pero también muy, muy nerviosa porque definitivamente es un embarazo de alto riesgo”, expresó la mujer.
Sin embargo, lo sorpresivo es que la historia no terminó ahí: luego supo que se encontraba embarazada de cuatrillizos.
