Premios Emmy: Conoce la lista de los nominados

Conoce la lista de los principales nominados a la 72a edición de los premios Emmy. La ceremonia está prevista para el 20 de septiembre del 2020, con Jimmy Kimmel como el conductor.
La serie que recibió más nominaciones fue Watchmen, envuelta en la mitología de superhéroes y basada en el racismo del mundo real. La serie recibió 26 nominaciones a los premios Emmy.
Watchmen, que capturó la inquietud en los Estados Unidos durante los choques raciales en medio de la pandemia, fue postulada a mejor serie limitada y recibió menciones para miembros de su elenco que incluyen a Regina King y Jeremy Irons.
Mejor serie de comedia
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Dead to Me
- The Good Place
- Insecure
- The Kominsky Method
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Schitt’s Creek
- What We Do in the Shadows
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia
- Anthony Anderson por black-ish
- Don Cheadle por Black Monday
- Ted Danson por The Good Place
- Michael Douglas por The Kominsky Method
- Eugene Levy por Schitt’s Creek
- Ramy Youssef por Ramy
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia
- Christina Applegate por Dead to Me
- Rachel Brosnahan por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Linda Cardellini por Dead to Me
- Catherine O’Hara por Schitt’s Creek
- Issa Rae por Insecure
- Tracee Ellis Ross por black-ish
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Yvonne Orji por Insecure
- Alex Borstein por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Betty Gilpin por GLOW
- Marin Hinkle por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kate McKinnon por Saturday Night Live
- Cecily Strong por Saturday Night Live
- D’Arcy Carden por The Good Place
- Annie Murphy por Schitt’s Creek
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
- Mahershala Ali por Ramy
- Alan Arkin por The Kominsky Method
- Sterling K. Brown por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Daniel Levy por Schitt’s Creek
- Tony Shalhoub por The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Kenan Thompson por Saturday Night Live
- William Jackson por The Good Place
- Andre Braugher por Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Mejor serie de drama
- Better Call Saul
- The Crown
- Killing Eve
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Stranger Things
- Succession
Mejor actor en una serie de drama
- Jason Bateman por Ozark
- Sterling K. Brown por This is Us
- Billy Porter por Pose
- Jeremy Strong por Succession
- Brian Cox por Succession
- Steve Carell por The Morning Show
Mejor actriz en una serie de drama
- Jennifer Aniston por The Morning Show
- Olivia Colman por The Crown
- Jodie Comer por Killing Eve
- Laura Linney por Ozark
- Sandra Oh por Killing Eve
- Zendaya por Euphoria
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de drama
- Kieran Culkin por Succession
- Billy Crudup por The Morning Show
- Giancarlo Esposito por Better Call Saul
- Bradley Whitford por The Handmaid’s Tale
- Mark Duplass por The Morning Show
- Nicholas Braun por Succession
- Matthew Macfadyen por Succession
- Jeffery Wright por Westworld
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de drama
- Helena Bonham Carter por The Crown
- Laura Dern por Big Little Lies
- Julia Garner por Ozark
- Thandie Newton por Westworld
- Fiona Shaw por Killing Eve
- Sarah Snook por Succession
- Meryl Streep por Big Little Lies
- Samira Wiley por The Handmaid’s Tale
Mejor serie limitada
- Little Fires Everywhere
- Mrs. America
- Unbelievable
- Unorthodox
- Watchmen
Para una lista completa puedes visitar emmys.com.