I know so many fight the power for fake justice people aren’t gonna like this post however, people are dying and this time it isn’t the police. Respect to the local #BlackLivesMatter✊🏾✊🏾 movement. With any movement, (protest) some times there will be collateral damage to someone’s property￼. However, what is taking place in the night time after the sun goes down is flat out wrong! These people aren’t and don’t give a damn about justice they just want to be there and change the narrative of what America is afraid of, Blacks and Whites coming together as one✊🏾! What happens in Indy & SA can’t be in the name of #GeorgeFloyd, #BreonnaTaylor, #AhmadAubrey￼ along with the countless other brothers and sisters who were murdered. We now are being played by some racist people who are using our voices to create destruction. (Throw the rock and hide the hand) Young people are getting killed, going to jail and they are gonna use the law and keep it on your record for years to come. Systematic racism is just that…a system! If we don’t break that system down with our brains, and sometimes physical gets involved we will never beat the system. Young people black and white ￼if you want to make a difference, along with peaceful protesting (let’s keep it going), but more importantly we have to use this same energy and mobilize and VOTE!!! We have to vote out prosecutors who don’t fight for justice, we have to vote in local officials from the Governor down to the clergy that cares about our needs. We have to go after the FOP, we have to get a community policing board, we have to change policies. There are strength in numbers! The oppressors see this and they are scared. Let’s not give them a reason to justify their actions. They are scared because this is truly “Another Major Powermove” for justice. “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.” MLK Please be smart S/O to the big bro @ampharris