Regresos anunciados como los de la MLS y la NBA que reanudarán sus torneos en Orlando, Florida emocionan a los espectadores que tanto han esperado el anuncio para volver a ver sus equipos, pero hay jugadores que no están conformes en volver a jugar en medio de la situación de racismo que se vive en Estados Unidos.
Tal es el caso del base de los Bucks de Milwaukee, George Hill, quien solo piensa en acabar con el racismo en Estados Unidos y asegura que el básquetbol no es primordial en estos días.
«En estos días me estoy enfocando en el asunto racial, por lo que el baloncesto no pasa por mi mente», dijo en videoconferencia.
La muerte de George Floyd conmocionó a todo el mundo. Deportistas de diferentes ámbitos y países, protestaron, exigiendo que se hiciera justicia por el lamentable acto racista.
View this post on Instagram
I know so many fight the power for fake justice people aren’t gonna like this post however, people are dying and this time it isn’t the police. Respect to the local #BlackLivesMatter✊🏾✊🏾 movement. With any movement, (protest) some times there will be collateral damage to someone’s property￼. However, what is taking place in the night time after the sun goes down is flat out wrong! These people aren’t and don’t give a damn about justice they just want to be there and change the narrative of what America is afraid of, Blacks and Whites coming together as one✊🏾! What happens in Indy & SA can’t be in the name of #GeorgeFloyd, #BreonnaTaylor, #AhmadAubrey￼ along with the countless other brothers and sisters who were murdered. We now are being played by some racist people who are using our voices to create destruction. (Throw the rock and hide the hand) Young people are getting killed, going to jail and they are gonna use the law and keep it on your record for years to come. Systematic racism is just that…a system! If we don’t break that system down with our brains, and sometimes physical gets involved we will never beat the system. Young people black and white ￼if you want to make a difference, along with peaceful protesting (let’s keep it going), but more importantly we have to use this same energy and mobilize and VOTE!!! We have to vote out prosecutors who don’t fight for justice, we have to vote in local officials from the Governor down to the clergy that cares about our needs. We have to go after the FOP, we have to get a community policing board, we have to change policies. There are strength in numbers! The oppressors see this and they are scared. Let’s not give them a reason to justify their actions. They are scared because this is truly “Another Major Powermove” for justice. “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere. We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one directly, affects all indirectly.” MLK Please be smart S/O to the big bro @ampharris
«Si no tuviera ese talento, posiblemente hubiera sido George Floyd. Posiblemente hubiera sido todos los miembros de mi familia que fueron asesinados a tiros en las calles de Indianápolis», aseguró Hill.
«Me impacta aún más porque he visto el asesinato y la brutalidad policial», añadió.
George Hill participó en una videoconferencia llamada “El estado de América negra”, un foro donde participaron personajes del deporte y entretenimiento.
Otros deportistas que estuvieron presentes fueron el linebacker de Indianapolis Colts, Anthony Walker Jr.; el coach de baloncesto, LaVall Jordan; la exbasquetbolista Tamika Catchings y el pívot de los Pacers, Myles Turner.