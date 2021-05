WHAT ARE THE ODDS?!

My photog John & I were covering a stolen dog story in Cambridge when all of a sudden we spot THE DOG!!! We were able to convince the suspect to give us the pup & kept him engaged until @CambridgePolice arrived shortly after. We are SO HAPPY Titus is safe! ❤️ https://t.co/FPg2Pfsqc2 pic.twitter.com/s1ESKLiqIb