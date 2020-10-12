Domingo, 11 de octubre del 2020
La Noticia
La Noticia
Latinos fuera de serie

Roberto Lugo, el latino que revoluciona el arte de cerámica

José Cordero
11 de octubre de 2020
2 min
El artista latino crea arte con un sentido social y reivindicativo. (Imagen: Roberto Lugo, Wikipedia)
Roberto Lugo, un estadounidense de padres puertorriqueños, está revolucionando el arte de la cerámica con novedosos conceptos que no dejan de lado sus raíces.

Lugo nació en Pennsylvania de padres inmigrantes y ahora se define como un artista, ceramista, activista social, poeta de la palabra hablada y educador que utiliza la porcelana como su medio de elección, iluminando su aristocrática superficie con imágenes de pobreza, desigualdad e injusticia social y racial.

Bajo ese concepto, en las refinadas piezas de cerámica fabricadas por el artista se puede encontrar también el rostro de un personaje urbano o de un aclamado ícono latino como Celia Cruz.

El latino ha ganado numerosos premios y, de hecho, actualmente se desempeña como Profesor Asistente en la Escuela Tyler de Arte y Arquitectura.

El padre de dos hijos ofrece un sentido social al arte de forma espléndida. En palabras a Artsy.net, Lugo comentó las profundas convicciones que dan origen a las hermosas piezas que fabrica.

Mis experiencias como minoría informan mi versión de la historia puertorriqueña estadounidense. Llevo el arte a aquellos que no creen que necesiten verlo y participan en formas más profundas de conocer, aprender y pensar, dijo a Artsy.net.

Igualmente, el artista ha mostrado solidaridad con movimientos sociales como Black Lives Matter y además busca honrar el nombre de personajes como Ruth Bader Ginsburg, quien falleció en 2020.

Artsy.net incluyó a Roberto Lugo dentro de los 20 artistas que están dándole forma al futuro de la cerámica y su arte está dejando en alto sus raíces latinas.

José Cordero

Periodista y docente venezolano. Licenciado en Comunicación Social de la Universidad de Los Andes, Núcleo Universitario “Rafael Rangel”, donde ahora es profesor de Periodismo Digital.

