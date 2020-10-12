Roberto Lugo, el latino que revoluciona el arte de cerámica

Roberto Lugo, un estadounidense de padres puertorriqueños, está revolucionando el arte de la cerámica con novedosos conceptos que no dejan de lado sus raíces.
Lugo nació en Pennsylvania de padres inmigrantes y ahora se define como un
artista, ceramista, activista social, poeta de la palabra hablada y educador que
utiliza la porcelana como su medio de elección, iluminando su aristocrática superficie con imágenes de pobreza, desigualdad e injusticia social y racial.
Do you ever have a pain in your heart that No drug could fix? One that leaks down to your stomach and makes you sick. I’ve tried everything I can but there is no fix to get rid of it. Hear my words and stand tall like a New York kNick. I know you’re dealing with nitwits, smoking your cigarettes, chewing your Nicorette’s and filling your stomach with liquid as strong as liquor gets. But remember those who fall are destined to Ball. Because in spite of it all, you’re the first that they call, when they are pressed the wall, from dealing with y’all. So don’t get mad when the world don’t think youre are a ten because in the end those of seen this world’s ugly are dimes for the end. #robertolugo
Bajo ese concepto, en las refinadas piezas de cerámica fabricadas por el artista se puede encontrar también el rostro de un personaje urbano o de un aclamado ícono latino como Celia Cruz.
El latino ha ganado numerosos premios y, de hecho, actualmente se desempeña como Profesor Asistente en la Escuela Tyler de Arte y Arquitectura.
#Repost @highmuseumofart with @get_repost ・・・ Today is the 47th anniversary of Hip Hop’s creation. Artist Roberto Lugo reflected on Atlanta’s history in creating this bold homage to the city’s hip-hop culture. The concept for Lugo’s punch bowl was inspired by the New Yorker (Jazz) Bowl (1931) Viktor Schreckengost designed to celebrate New York City and the vibrant Harlem jazz scene. ⠀ ⠀ Roberto Lugo (American, born 1981), designer and maker. Hip Hop Bowl. 2017. Ceramic.#robertolugo
El padre de dos hijos ofrece un sentido social al arte de forma espléndida. En palabras a Artsy.net, Lugo comentó las profundas convicciones que dan origen a las hermosas piezas que fabrica.
Mis experiencias como minoría informan mi versión de la historia puertorriqueña estadounidense. Llevo el arte a aquellos que no creen que necesiten verlo y participan en formas más profundas de conocer, aprender y pensar, dijo a Artsy.net.
Igualmente, el artista ha mostrado solidaridad con movimientos sociales como Black Lives Matter y además busca honrar el nombre de personajes como Ruth Bader Ginsburg, quien falleció en 2020.
Artsy.net incluyó a Roberto Lugo dentro de los 20 artistas que están dándole forma al futuro de la cerámica y su arte está dejando en alto sus raíces latinas.