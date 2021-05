Tesla: Conoce el Model S con oro puro, el más caro del mundo

𝐈𝐟 𝐲𝐨𝐮'𝐫𝐞 on the market for a Tesla Model S with a bit of "zhuzh" — aka: bling — you're in luck. The iconic electric vehicle (EV) is being glossed up in all black with dazzling gold parts that are bright enough to blind you. pic.twitter.com/GhMsali29f