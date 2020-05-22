The importance of having a reliable Spanish media outlet

The COVID-19 pandemic has provided us multiple lessons, one of which is the importance of having a professional and reliable Spanish-language media outlet to serve the Latino community.

In the midst of an avalanche of rumors, fake news, bad translations, and conspiracy theories circulating on social networks, it is essential to have a team of professionals who are responsible for verifying information before publishing it and who contact the authorities directly and convey the concerns of the community. At La Noticia, we take our role of keeping you well-informed very seriously.

From the initial local case in early March , to the first social distancing orders, to the impact on business owners and workers, to relief programs and reopening plans, the team of journalists at La Noticia has been working non-stop to provide you with essential information. This is crucial information to have as we deal with the health and economic crisis brought on by the new coronavirus.

The quality journalism generated in La Noticia has become a point of reference for Latino organizations, companies, churches, and families, who are able to read our publication to learn about government orders, available programs and assistance, as well as breaking news– all in Spanish.

Throughout this period of extensive coverage, we have received numerous thank-you notes from the community.

In order to meet the demand for information that is generated in a critical situation such as the one we are facing, we have added new journalists to our team. In addition, we have improved our website, La Noticia, so that your reader experience is faster and more efficient.

It would be very easy to fill our pages with content copied from the internet or with generic articles from news agencies. However, we respect our readers, and we believe that our community deserves the best; it deserves to have relevant stories written by our own people, in our local area– not thousands of miles away.

However, generating quality journalism and incorporating technological innovations on our website has required a heavy investment of resources.

There is yet another element to add to this. Over the last 10 years, the model based on advertising sales, which traditionally financed all media outlets, has changed due to the digital revolution. In response to this, we have created a membership program to strengthen our relationship with our readers.

By becoming a member of La Noticia, you will become a key player in helping us continue our mission of keeping the Latino community informed.

Your membership contribution (which can be as low as 55 a month) will immediately be sent back to the community in the form of salaries for our reporters, designers, and other team members.

We invite you to join this effort and become a member of La Noticia. Your contribution will help us to continue producing quality, local journalism, with relevant and useful content that will help our community make informed decisions.

For the latest Spanish local news on the coronavirus in North Carolina, visit La Noticia.