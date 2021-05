20,000th player in MLB history: José Godoy



– signed w/ STL in July '11 out of VZ; $200K signing bonus

– spent 9 years w/ STL; reached Triple-A in '19; at alt site in '20

– elected FA, signed w/ SEA in Nov. '20

– OF COURSE THE 20,000TH PLAYER IN MLB HISTORY IS A BACKUP CATCHER!!! pic.twitter.com/YC8TlMuttL