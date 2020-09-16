Martes, 15 de septiembre del 2020
Suscríbete al newsletter, es gratis
La Noticia
La Noticia
Suscríbete
Noticias

Videos: Reportan llegada de Sally con lluvias e inundaciones

Jeralí Giménez
15 de septiembre de 2020
1 min
Huracán Sally
Los efectos de las lluvias Causadas por el huracán Sally comenzaron a sentirse con intensidad.
Suscríbete al newsletter, es gratis
FacebookTwitterEmailWhatsApp

Residentes de Orange Beach, Alabama y Pensacola, Florida, comenzaron a usar sus redes sociales para compartir los videos de las lluvias e inundaciones del huracán Sallly.

Usuarios de Twitter muestran cómo el huracán Sally se manifiesta con fuerza a través de las lluvias y vientos de gran intensidad en zonas costeras y residenciales.

Los meteorólogos dijeron que Sally provocará lluvias torrenciales desde Mississippi hasta las Carolinas esta semana, después de que la tormenta toque tierra en la costa estadounidense del Golfo de México.

Asimismo, desde Alabama Weather Channel mostró las primeras muestras de oleaje del huracán Sally.

FacebookTwitterEmailWhatsApp

Jeralí Giménez

Lic. en Comunicación Social. MBA en Mercadeo. CEO de Link BTL. Disfruta de leer y escribir. Madre y esposa agradecida con la vida.

Ver todos sus artículos

Te puede interesar

Suscríbete al newsletter,
es gratis