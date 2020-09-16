Residentes de Orange Beach, Alabama y Pensacola, Florida, comenzaron a usar sus redes sociales para compartir los videos de las lluvias e inundaciones del huracán Sallly.

Usuarios de Twitter muestran cómo el huracán Sally se manifiesta con fuerza a través de las lluvias y vientos de gran intensidad en zonas costeras y residenciales.

Los meteorólogos dijeron que Sally provocará lluvias torrenciales desde Mississippi hasta las Carolinas esta semana, después de que la tormenta toque tierra en la costa estadounidense del Golfo de México.

Water is quickly rising in Orange Beach, AL from storm surge ahead of Hurricane #Sally.

📸: Zack Orrell

Getting pretty nasty on the bay side of Pensacola Beach. #Sally

COASTAL FLOODING FROM SALLY

Tuesday morning scene from Pensacola Beach. This is just the start. With an eastward shift in the track, some locations in Northwest Florida and Southwest Alabama will see 25+'' of rain. #Sally #NWFL

Video captured by Steve Luppert on Pensacola Beach

6 pm. Already serious #stormsurge flooding in Gulf Shores #Alabama. Worst of #Hurricane #SALLY is a couple of hours away still.

MAJOR flash flooding developing in Gulf Shores AL. Not yet storm surge this is from heavy rainfall. Surge will arrive late tonight with shift to southerly winds #Sally

Starting to get a nice roar. Surge is almost to the edge of the beach now. Vehicle is shaking when the good gusts come thru. Pressure between 997.6-998.0. 515pm | September 15, 2020 #sally #alwx

We've got power flashes now in Destin-Fort Walton Beach as some VERY intense rain bands move in. Easily the strongest winds of the storm. Gusts up around 50+ mph for a time. Flooding of roads also becoming more widespread. #Sally #HurricaneSally #FLwx

STORM SURGE flooding in Gulf Shores, AL with winds ramping up. Possible direct hit ahead from #HurricaneSally #sally

Asimismo, desde Alabama Weather Channel mostró las primeras muestras de oleaje del huracán Sally.