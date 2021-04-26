Why is voter turnout so low for Latino youth in North Carolina?

At the end of April 2020, just weeks after becoming a U.S. citizen, Daniella Cárdenas, a young woman from Peru who lives in Mecklenburg County, registered to vote. Six months later, in November, she voted for the first time in a presidential election.

“Personally, I have never been a supporter of former President [Donald] Trump. So, I wanted to vote so that my ballot would count and so that there could be another administration in office. And that led me to apply [for citizenship] and to want to vote,” the young woman explained.

Cárdenas, 21, belongs to the largest age group of Latino voters in North Carolina– 42% are under 30 years old. Her enthusiasm for going to the polls is not shared by other Latinos in this group.

Although this group of voters is the largest, it also had the lowest turnout rates in the general elections. More than half of Latinos ages 18 to 29 who were registered to vote in the November elections abstained from doing so, according to La Noticia’s analysis of voter registration and voter history data from the North Carolina State Board of Elections.

Individuals ages 30-39, who represent 20% of registered voters in the Latino community, also had low voter turnout rates.

The data analysis also showed that the oldest Latinos, who make up the smallest group, are the ones who went to the polls the most. 73% of Latinos ages 50-59 who were registered to vote did so, and those 60 and older had similar rates of participation.

“Young people (in a community) are the voters who everyone is always trying to encourage to vote, but they are the most difficult ones to get to go out and vote consistently,” said Leonardo Scarpati, Chair of the Latino Civic Engagement Committee, an organization that started in 2017 with the goal of educating and encouraging Latino participation in the electoral process in Mecklenburg County.

Citizens registered as Latino with the North Carolina State Board of Elections represent 3% of all registered voters.

This number might be higher because reporting ethnicity is not required in the state and depends on the decision of the voter. This figure also does not include those who registered to vote prior to 2002, the year ethnicity information was first included in the voter registry, which has data that has not been updated.

Latino voters are young

North Carolina is a state where Democrat Barack Obama won narrowly in 2008, but in the following presidential elections NC favored Republican candidates.

Since North Carolina is a “swing” state, minority groups carry an important weight in close elections. Moreover, the state has been experiencing a change in its demographic composition since the beginning of this century.

Between 2000 and 2010, there were increases in both the U.S.-born and foreign-born Hispanic populations in North Carolina, although the U.S.-born population grew more quickly, according to a report by the organization Carolina Demography, which analyzes population changes in the state.

“In the last few years, it is the first time that we’re really starting to see a large number of second generation Hispanic residents who are eligible to vote and (who are) also participating in elections,” explains Rebecca Tippett, Ph.D., Director of Carolina Demography at the Carolina Population Center at UNC-Chapel Hill.

“I’m not at all surprised that the largest number or the highest concentration by age of the voters is under 30. We still have a relatively new Latino population in North Carolina,” she added.

The average age of Latinos in North Carolina, according to the Carolina Demography report, is 24.8 years old, compared to the national average of 29.5 years old.

Why aren’t young Latino voters going to the polls?

Tippett added that younger adults, regardless of ethnicity, tend to vote less than older adults. “Voting tends to be something that is a habit developed over time for many people, and it’s stronger at older ages.”

La Noticia’s data analysis of voter registration and voting history in North Carolina shows that individuals under the age of 30, regardless of their ethnicity, are the group that voted the least in the 2020 elections.

However, this trend is even more pronounced among Latino voters. 52% of the youngest Latinos decided not to vote, compared to 44% of non-Latino voters and 39% of those who did not indicate their ethnicity.

Tippett pointed out that some Latino young adults are the first in their family to be eligible to vote and may not have seen their parents, who are not citizens, do so.

Daniella Cárdenas, who came to the United States at the age of 8, said that she learned the importance of voting from her mother, who lives in the United States and votes by absentee ballot in the Peruvian elections.

“I think it is also an influence. [In Peru] it is mandatory to vote. If we return to Peru and we want to do anything, such as renew our ID, we have to pay a fine [if we did not vote],” she explains.

La Noticia conducted a survey of 20 Latino voters under 39 years of age (a group that represents more than 60% of Latino voters) who are Mecklenburg County residents and who did not vote in the November elections, according to official voting records. The poll revealed that the main reasons for not voting include lack of time, disillusionment with politicians, and the idea that voting does not generate any change.

“Neither candidate stood out to me enough to vote. Also, I had a lot of work to do that day. When I left work, they were about to close the polling places,” said Miguel Angel León, who works as an estimator for a construction company.

“The parties do not make me excited enough to vote,” Teresa said. She is registered as a Democrat but considers herself an Independent. She asked La Noticia to conceal her identity because she thinks that politics are a private matter.

For her part, Mary Aguirre explained that she does not like to vote because politicians “make promises and say what people want to hear, but when the time comes, they do what they want,” she said.

How Latinos in North Carolina prefer to vote

Nevertheless, the participation of the youngest voters increased in the 2020 general elections compared to the 2016 elections, according to Abby Kiesa, Deputy Director of the Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement (CIRCLE).

“Between 2016 and 2020, voter turnout in North Carolina jumped 10 points. That might not seem like a lot, but in terms of actual turnout rates, that’s a huge jump,” said Kiesa, whose independent organization conducts research on youth civic engagement in the United States.

Kiesa explained that they are still analyzing data from the recent elections, but they have found that the voting rates of young people living in the southern states are lower than in other parts of the country, where it was easier to vote.

“In the 2020 election, voters in North Carolina had to request absentee ballots if they wanted to vote that way. It wasn’t that way in every single state, which I think is important to understand. It was mostly the way that it happened in the south, though,” she added.

Early voting and in-person voting were the methods most frequently used by Latinos in North Carolina, during an electoral process that unfolded amid the COVID-19 public health crisis. Younger voters also preferred these two options: 60% voted early and another 23% voted in person on November 3.

Kiesa said that electoral abstentionism among young people is related to the lack of information about the electoral process, for example, doubts and fears about how to vote. There is also a lack of networks that allow them to talk about these issues and have a voice in the process.

“These kinds of local connections and local relationships can be really important,” she concluded.

METHODOLOGY

For the analysis of registered voters, La Noticia used the voter registration files from the North Carolina State Board of Elections, which contain public information about the people who are registered, who were previously registered, or who attempted to register in North Carolina.

The analysis only included voters in active, inactive, or temporary status. The Board of Elections was asked to update the data of voters who revised their information in the days prior to the elections. The database corresponds to data updated as of April 3, 2021.

For the analysis of citizens who cast their vote in the 2020 general elections, the files utilized contained data for each election in which a voter participated in the state in the last decade.

Voter registration files containing public information of registered individuals were also used.

As these records are updated every weekend, the data analysis corresponds to the information updated as of April 10, 2021.