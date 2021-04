The wait is over! Don’t miss @zoetheband on their highly anticipated #SKRTour2021 coming to a city near you. 💥🙌🏾



Tickets on sale beginning Friday, April 23rd on https://t.co/NPK0h9Osl6 and https://t.co/66F2TOPVPe 🔥#SeitrackUS🎶 pic.twitter.com/13gsU09Mpw